Lion One Metals Limited (LIO.V) (CVE:LIO) Trading Down 0.7%

Lion One Metals Limited (LIO.V) (CVE:LIO)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.50. 81,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 203,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Lion One Metals Limited (LIO.V) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 84.15 and a quick ratio of 83.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.11 million and a PE ratio of -62.50.

Lion One Metals Limited (LIO.V) (CVE:LIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lion One Metals Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Lion One Metals Limited (LIO.V) (CVE:LIO)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

