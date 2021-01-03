IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Trading Down 0.1%

IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 84,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 169,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 94,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period.

