The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

HHC stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,923,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,996,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 563,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 86,997 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 499,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 257,936 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 486,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

