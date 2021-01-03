BidaskClub Downgrades Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Sell

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNOM. ValuEngine upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of VNOM opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.31. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $14,918,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 530,302 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,120 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,155,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

