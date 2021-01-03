Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INSM. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.45. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,800. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.