BidaskClub Downgrades Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Buy

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Get Xencor alerts:

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,982,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,413,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Xencor by 22.4% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,068,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,986,000 after buying an additional 378,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,767,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 322,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 907,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 291,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 58.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 731,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268,595 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.