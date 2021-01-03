Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

BRMK opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02).

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

