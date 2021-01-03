BidaskClub Downgrades Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW opened at $203.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.92 and a 200-day moving average of $194.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $55,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.