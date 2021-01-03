L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.47.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $189.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.