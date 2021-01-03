ValuEngine Lowers Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:TCCO opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.91. Technical Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.
About Technical Communications
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Technical Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technical Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.