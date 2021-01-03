BOOM Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,002.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One BOOM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $6,002.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00112073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00156901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00483788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00260818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018101 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,265,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,234,780 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.