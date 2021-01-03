Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ARPO opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.31.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

