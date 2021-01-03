nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

