Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Price Target at $28.50

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.31, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.