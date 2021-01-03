Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CFRUY opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

