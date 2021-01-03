The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JPSWY opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The Japan Steel Works has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

