The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
JPSWY opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The Japan Steel Works has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00.
The Japan Steel Works Company Profile
