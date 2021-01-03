Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have C$4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$3.15.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$5.50 price objective on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

TSE:SCL opened at C$3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. Shawcor Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$13.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.82. The stock has a market cap of C$247.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

