Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTD) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

RNGTD stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

