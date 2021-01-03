Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

KUBTY opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71. Kubota has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $111.75.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

