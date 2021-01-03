Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology’s (OTCMKTS:LIXT) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 4th. Lixte Biotechnology had issued 1,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 25th. The total size of the offering was $5,700,000 based on an initial share price of $4.75. During Lixte Biotechnology’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.86.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.