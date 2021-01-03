Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 6th (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:PSTX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 6th. Poseida Therapeutics had issued 14,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 10th. The total size of the offering was $224,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $10.97 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,458,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,473,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

