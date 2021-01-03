Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 4,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 428% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.

About Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS)

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. It is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust. The Fund provides investors exposure to four agricultural commodities, namely, corn, wheat, soybeans, and sugar, without the need for a futures account. It invests directly in four Teucrium Funds, such as Teucrium Corn Fund, Teucrium Soybean Fund, Teucrium Sugar Fund and Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Underlying Funds).

