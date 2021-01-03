PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.43. Approximately 508,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 374,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 287,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 91,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

