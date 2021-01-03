Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) (LON:IVI) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) (LON:IVI) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 262.26 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50). Approximately 18,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 101,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269.50 ($3.52).

The firm has a market cap of £156.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 253.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.82.

Get Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.49%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.