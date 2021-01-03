NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE) rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,173.69 ($15.33) and last traded at GBX 1,165 ($15.22). Approximately 3,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 42,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.19).

The company has a market cap of £531.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,097.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 987.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56.

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

