Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) were up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 149,131 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 48,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JTD. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

