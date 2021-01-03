Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Shares Up 1.4%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.50. 30,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 13,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Precision Optics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

