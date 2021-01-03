Nordstrom, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

JWN opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8,491.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.