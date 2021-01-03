Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report issued on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XBC. TD Securities increased their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, M Partners downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.50.

Shares of CVE:XBC opened at C$9.00 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.76 million and a P/E ratio of -183.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.04 million.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

