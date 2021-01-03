BidaskClub Downgrades Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Sell

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRGI. ValuEngine downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 294,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 224,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

