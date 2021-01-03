Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
APTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.
Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $13.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 62,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 26,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.
About Preferred Apartment Communities
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
