Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

APTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $13.68.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 62,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 26,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

