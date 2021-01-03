New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Plans Dividend of $0.10

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

NYC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on New York City REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

