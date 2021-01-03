Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RIGL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $591.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 628,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 165,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

