BidaskClub Upgrades Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Hold

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

AMEH opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $991.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 47.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 469,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after buying an additional 590,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 18.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 162.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

