Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Community Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

