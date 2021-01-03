Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.54. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

