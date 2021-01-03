Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Matador Resources’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $19.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.69 million.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 20,562 shares of company stock worth $140,897 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 174.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 52.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

