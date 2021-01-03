Research Analysts Set Expectations for Callon Petroleum’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 888,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 32.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 41,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 153,999 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 35.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

