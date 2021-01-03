FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Whiting Petroleum Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($4.64) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.71). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $25.00 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $2,273,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Valueworks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $12,318,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.