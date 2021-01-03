Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) & CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Head to Head Survey

Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Superconductor Technologies and CareView Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and CareView Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $550,000.00 4.53 -$9.23 million N/A N/A CareView Communications $6.29 million 1.22 -$14.14 million N/A N/A

Superconductor Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareView Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies N/A -378.67% -247.89% CareView Communications -209.37% N/A -229.86%

Summary

Superconductor Technologies beats CareView Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is also involved in developing conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CareView Communications Company Profile

CareView Communications, Inc. provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; Sitter Management Program to monitor patient rooms from nursing station or mobile device; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients. It also provides BedView module to monitor the status and availability of facility beds remotely; delivery mechanism for patient education materials; FacilityView module that monitors and records activity in any area that the hospital would desire security cameras to be placed; monitoring system for nursing alerts and reminders; and ulcer management systems. In addition, the company offers CareView Mobile, a communications device and mobile monitoring system; CareView Mobile App; NICUView that provides a live continual feed from the neo-natal intensive care unit allowing parents, friends, or families to view the newborn and obtain clinical information from home; and broadcast systems to broadcast various educational, informational, and service communications to patients and guests. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.