Comparing Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NantHealth and Inovalon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Inovalon 1 3 4 0 2.38

Inovalon has a consensus target price of $23.38, suggesting a potential upside of 28.65%. Given Inovalon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalon is more favorable than NantHealth.

Volatility and Risk

NantHealth has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and Inovalon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $95.96 million 3.74 -$62.76 million ($0.57) -5.67 Inovalon $642.41 million 4.40 $7.78 million $0.41 44.32

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. NantHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovalon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -60.94% N/A -32.31% Inovalon 0.87% 9.07% 3.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of NantHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Inovalon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inovalon beats NantHealth on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome/exome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular laboratory test that provides a tool for noninvasive tumor profiling and quantitative monitoring of treatment response; and Eviti, a decision support solution that provides evidence-based clinical decision support. It also offers web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite to aggregate data from in-hospital and remote medical devices. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. provides NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, and document exchange, as well as AllPayer Access services; and systems infrastructure solutions, which include cloud computing, storage, and transport infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately 988,000 physicians; 522,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 314 million individuals and 53 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

