Reviewing Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI)

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Global and Kingold Jewelry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Global and Kingold Jewelry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.17 million 3.58 $3.90 million N/A N/A Kingold Jewelry $2.48 billion 0.00 $49.55 million N/A N/A

Kingold Jewelry has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 17.16% 36.25% 19.84% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Heritage Global beats Kingold Jewelry on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc. is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; accounts receivable portfolios; intellectual property; and entire business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

