Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.00. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 155.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. ValuEngine cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $17.76 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

