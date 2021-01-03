BidaskClub Downgrades Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Hold

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

RBNC stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $303.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 274,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

