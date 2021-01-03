BidaskClub Downgrades Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) to Buy

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEU. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million.

In other news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $321,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth about $770,000.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

