DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DURECT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.58 million, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 12.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

