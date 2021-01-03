Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

TBIO stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.32. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

