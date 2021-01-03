FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 5.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.