Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

NYSEARCA:JAMF opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. Jamf has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 154,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $34,052,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,728,134 shares of company stock worth $375,300,288 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,585,000.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

