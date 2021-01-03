Decentraland (MANA) Price Hits $0.0779 on Major Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Decentraland has a total market cap of $115.66 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00035770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00246550 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.76 or 0.01931212 BTC.

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,952,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,773,248 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

Decentraland can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

